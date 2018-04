Colleges might be allowed to admit students directly - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Colleges might be allowed to admit students directly – Daily Nation

Colleges might be allowed to admit students directly

Daily Nation

Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services Chief Executive Officer John Muraguri addresses participants during the Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board exhibition at Memorial Park on January 26, 2018. KUCCPS is …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest