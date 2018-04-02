 Collingwood's Darcy Moore to miss up to a month with hamstring injury, Kayle Kirby out of hospital - Herald Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Collingwood’s Darcy Moore to miss up to a month with hamstring injury, Kayle Kirby out of hospital – Herald Sun

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Herald Sun

Collingwood's Darcy Moore to miss up to a month with hamstring injury, Kayle Kirby out of hospital
Herald Sun
Pies footy boss Geoff Walsh says Moore's hamstring injury will keep him out for 21-28 days after he entered Round 1 with a limited pre-season. He will be sidelined along with Kayle Kirby (irregular heartbeat) and Tim Broomhead, out for 12 months with a
Kirby discharged from hospital but Moore to miss a monthThe Age
Moore pain for Pies, Kirby out of hospitalAFL.com.au
Moore To Miss "3-4 Weeks"Triple M

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.