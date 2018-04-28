 Collins Reacts To Nina Dumping Him, Goes On Epic Rant On Twitter — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Collins Reacts To Nina Dumping Him, Goes On Epic Rant On Twitter

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Well, Big Brother Naija officially has a spin-off; The Collins/Nina/Miracle triangle. The winner of the Big Brother cash prize, Miracle, during his time at the house was shacked up with Nina who apparently had a boyfriend at home called Collins. At the end of the show, in an interview, she was quoted as saying that […]

The post Collins Reacts To Nina Dumping Him, Goes On Epic Rant On Twitter appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.