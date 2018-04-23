 Colombian Drug Lord Extradited To The U.S — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Colombian Drug Lord Extradited To The U.S

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Daniel Rendon Herrera, also known as “Don Mario,” a Colombian drug lord on Monday was extradited to the United States, it’s believed he headed one of the country’s largest drug cartels. Don Mario, a former right-wing paramilitary leader was handed over to agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and “is en route to […]

The post Colombian Drug Lord Extradited To The U.S appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.