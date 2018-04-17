Come And Beat Me! Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Her Braless Photo — Nigeria Today

Come And Beat Me! Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Her Braless Photo

Georgina Onuoha went braless this morning as she decided to take a morning walk. She posted a photo (the one above) and Nigerians felt walking braless was wrong. She then updated the post asking them to come and beat her if they aren’t pleased with her personal photo. Lol. What she wrote below…

Come take a long morning walk with me.

Good morning Lovers ??

Blood of Jesus ??. Nigerians no go kill me. Oya give me iro and buba and gele make i wear take go do morning walk. Since bra top na crime .. Una for give me body magic , turtle neck and tie .. Yeye dey smell ??. Come and beat me if this picture dey pain you. Na you sabi ?? # Basta

