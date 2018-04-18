Come on, Guys – It’s Not Cool To Use A Trained Bear At A Football Game [Video] — Nigeria Today

Come on, Guys – It’s Not Cool To Use A Trained Bear At A Football Game [Video]

When I hear the words ‘Russian bear’ I get shivers down my spine, but that’s mostly due to many, many nights necking that putrid vodka.

You did it, too, so spare me the judging eyes.

This one might also make your stomach churn, but only because it’s truly saddening to see such a noble beast being forced to perform in such a manner.

Taking place before a third-tier match between Mashuk-KMV and Angusht in the south western city of Pyatigorsk, Russia, the video clip below has drawn widespread condemnation.

The bear’s name is Tim, or Tima if you’re going Russian:

Boo.

Some of that condemnation via the Independent:

The stadium’s announcer claimed the bear would take part in the World Cup’s opening ceremony in Moscow later this year. However, the organisers have since denied this. The routine was branded “utterly devastating” and “inhumane” by animal rights charities. “To see such a majestic animal reduced to a pitch-side crowd-pleasing clown is utterly devastating,” Wendy Higgins, a spokesperson for Humane Society International, told The Independent. “This bear belongs in the wild, not passed from pillar to post to be rented out as a mascot.

Agreed – let’s stick to dressing humans up in mascot uniforms, because at least they have a choice in the matter.

Of course People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) weren’t letting this one slide:

“Using a bear as a captive servant to deliver a football is downright dangerous unless, as is often the case, the animal’s teeth and claws have been cruelly removed. “Bears are not willing performers, so Russian circuses and other lousy acts take them from their mothers as babies and then ‘train’ them using beatings, electric shocks, cigarette burns, and food deprivation to make them perform belittling, stupid tricks like this, which make no sense to them.”

If that bit about ciggie burns and electric shocks and beatings doesn’t sway you, then nothing will.

When questioned about their pre-match antics, the manager of the Mashuk club which arranged for the bear to perform said it was taken from a travelling circus who wanted it to perform to help sell tickets to their show.

Then again, it’s not like we can be surprised about how Russia treats its animals, even its national animal, when they routinely murder journalists.

Any bookies offering odds on an English football fan dying during the World Cup in Russia later this year? You might want to have a punt.

[source:independent]

