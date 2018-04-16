Comedian Akpororo and wife welcome set of twins — Nigeria Today

Comedian Akpororo and wife welcome set of twins

Ace stand-up comedian Jephthah Bowoto, a.ka. Akpororo, has announced that his wife, Josephine had given birth to a set of twins.

The elated artiste shared a video on his Instagram, posting a video of himself celebrating with friends and captioned the post, “I done born oo,”.

He wrote: “I done born oo #roronation#roroteam #roronation #roroteam help me thank God oooo.”

The warri-born comedian got married to his heartthrob Josephine in 2015, and the couple had their first child in 2016, before welcoming this set of twins.

He is yet to make public the sex and names of the new babies.(NAN)

