Comedian Akpororo In Jubilation Mood As Wife Gives Birth To Twins In US (Watch Video) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

 Comedian Akpororo In Jubilation Mood As Wife Gives Birth To Twins In US
Comedian Akpororo In Jubilation Mood As Wife Gives Birth To Twins In US (Watch Video) – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 16, 2018


Comedian Akpororo In Jubilation Mood As Wife Gives Birth To Twins In US (Watch Video)
Ace Nigerian comedian, Akpororo who tied the nuptial knots with his beautiful wife, Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi in 2015, is now a proud father of twins. The twins were reportedly born in the United States. He wrote;. I done born oo #roronation
