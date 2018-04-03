Comedian Julius Agwu pays a surprise visit to his mother at her farm in Rivers state (VIDEO) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Comedian Julius Agwu pays a surprise visit to his mother at her farm in Rivers state (VIDEO) – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Comedian Julius Agwu pays a surprise visit to his mother at her farm in Rivers state (VIDEO)
Information Nigeria
According to him, you can NEVER stop his mother from going to the farm, no matter what you do. Veteran Nigerian comedian, Julius Agwu has shared a lovely video of himself surprising his mother while she worked at her farm. He slowly crept on her, while …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!