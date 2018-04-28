 Comedian Princess Reveals 'Cyber Bullying' As Cause Of Her Divorce - Concise News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Comedian Princess Reveals ‘Cyber Bullying’ As Cause Of Her Divorce – Concise News

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Concise News

Comedian Princess Reveals 'Cyber Bullying' As Cause Of Her Divorce
Concise News
Popular plus-size female comedian Princess has revealed that cyber bullying contributed to the factors that led to her failed marriage. The comedian whose marriage only lasted two weeks opened up on this in a chat with Bar Room Therapy. She said
My marriage lasted for two weeks- Princess Comedienne[Video]TheNewsGuru

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.