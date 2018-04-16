Comedienne Lepacious Bose Shares Lovely Pictures To Mark Her Birthday — Nigeria Today

Comedienne Lepacious Bose Shares Lovely Pictures To Mark Her Birthday

Comedienne Lepacious Bose is celebrating her birthday today. Lepacious Bose, real name Bose Ogunboye, shared lovely pictures on Instagram where she thanked God for all He’s done for her.

She wrote:

”When I think of the goodness of Jesus…. And all he has done for me.

My very soul shouts aleluyah, praise God for saving me..

And through the eyes of faith, I can clearly see… That GOD IS GOOD ALL THE TIME…. it’s my new season.

So for 17 years I promised my dad a proper picture in my wig and gown, beffiting his sitting room but never got round to doing it. Na small e remain for him to disown me or remove my name from his will lol.

Finally I decided to take some pictures, not how I looked in 2001 when I was called to bar but this will do I guess lol”.

Source – Nairaland

