Comedienne, Oyinbo Princess splits from husband, Olumide Edun after six years — Nigeria Today

 Comedienne, Oyinbo Princess splits from husband, Olumide Edun after six years
Comedienne, Oyinbo Princess splits from husband, Olumide Edun after six years

Posted on Apr 15, 2018

Oyinbo Princess splits from husband

Popular Nigerian comedian, Claire Edun, better known as Oyinbo Princess, has disclosed that she’s had an estrangement from her Nigerian husband, Olumide Edun.

The comedienne disclosed the sad news via her Instagram page on Thursday the 12th of April, 2018 – a date she said would have been her 6th wedding anniversary.

She, however, noted that Happiness is key and that she has chosen to focus on herself and achieving personal goals.

See her post below:

Today would have been my 6th wedding anniversary… however we are no longer together. Instead I am concentrating on myself, being happy and content, pushing my talents to achieve personal goals and looking forward to my bright future!

#OyinboPrincessSaysSo #OgaMa

Oyinbo Princess

