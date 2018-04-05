 Committee begins review of 120 safety recommendations, implementation by airlines, others - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Committee begins review of 120 safety recommendations, implementation by airlines, others – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Committee begins review of 120 safety recommendations, implementation by airlines, others
Guardian (blog)
An aviation special committee yesterday began reviewing 120 safety recommendations and their implementation by airlines, regulators and aircraft manufacturers among others. The 10-man committee, drawn from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.