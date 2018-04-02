 Committees on corporate governance, micro-insurance to boost industry guidelines - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Committees on corporate governance, micro-insurance to boost industry guidelines – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Moneycontrol.com

Committees on corporate governance, micro-insurance to boost industry guidelines
The Nation Newspaper
The Joint technical, legal and micro insurance committees set up by the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) have met to fine-tune new regulations on Corporate Governance and Guidelines on Micro Insurance proposed by the National
SEBI looks to overhaul corporate governance at public sector enterprisesMoneycontrol.com

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.