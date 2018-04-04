Commonwealth Games 2018: Canadian hockey pride - Ludhiana's Panesar brothers - Hindustan Times — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games 2018: Canadian hockey pride – Ludhiana’s Panesar brothers – Hindustan Times
|
Hindustan Times
|
Commonwealth Games 2018: Canadian hockey pride – Ludhiana's Panesar brothers
Hindustan Times
Sukhpal Singh Panesar and brother Balraj, who originally hail from Ludhiana, will play for the Canadian national hockey team at the Commonwealth Games 2018. other sports Updated: Apr 04, 2018 12:32 IST. Saurabh Duggal Hindustan Times, Chandigarh …
