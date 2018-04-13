 Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 9 Live: Wrestler Divya Kakran bags silver, pushes India's medal tally rises to 38 - Moneycontrol.com — Nigeria Today
Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 9 Live: Wrestler Divya Kakran bags silver, pushes India’s medal tally rises to 38 – Moneycontrol.com

Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 9 Live: Wrestler Divya Kakran bags silver, pushes India's medal tally rises to 38
Pooja Dhanda claims silver in women's 57kg freestyle. Wrestling | After a very tight competition between Pooja Dhanda and Odunayo Adekuoroye, Dhanda claims silver in women's freestyle 57 kg event. Apr 13, 08:01 AM (IST). Here is India's latest medal
