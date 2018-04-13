Commonwealth Games 2018: Galadima claims 8th gold for Nigeria - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games 2018: Galadima claims 8th gold for Nigeria – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Commonwealth Games 2018: Galadima claims 8th gold for Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigeria's Suwaibidu Galadima on Friday won gold in the men's T47 100m at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. T47 is a disability sports classification for athletes with disability, primarily for competitors with a wrist or below amputation …
Gold Coast 2018 : Para athlete Galadima wins gold in T47 100m
[BREAKING] Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria's Galadima claims athletics gold
Gold Coast 2018: Agboegbulem Loses In Women's Boxing Semis, Wins Bronze
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!