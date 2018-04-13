 Commonwealth Games 2018: Galadima claims 8th gold for Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Commonwealth Games 2018: Galadima claims 8th gold for Nigeria

Nigeria’s Suwaibidu Galadima on Friday won gold in the men’s T47 100m at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. T47 is a disability sports classification for athletes with disability, primarily for competitors with a wrist or below amputation. Galadima recorded a time of 11.04 seconds to win his first prize. James Arnott from England won […]

