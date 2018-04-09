 Commonwealth Games 2018: Simbine stuns Blake to win 100m gold - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Commonwealth Games 2018: Simbine stuns Blake to win 100m gold – Vanguard

Commonwealth Games 2018: Simbine stuns Blake to win 100m gold
Akani Simbine grabbed the spotlight and stunned Jamaica's Yohan Blake in the men's 100 metres final at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as athletics began a new era without Usain Bolt. South Africa's Henricho Bruintjies (silver) and South Africa's
