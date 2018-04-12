 Commonwealth Games: Amusan advances to 100m H final — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Commonwealth Games: Amusan advances to 100m H final

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Oluwatobiloba Amusan, a 100m hurdler representing Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Thursday, advanced to the final with 12.73seconds while her compatriot, Grace Ayemoba clinched fifth position. Amusan, who competed in lane two of Heat one, was the only athlete to clock a sub 12 in the heat.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.