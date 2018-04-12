Commonwealth Games: Amusan advances to 100m H final — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: Amusan advances to 100m H final

Oluwatobiloba Amusan, a 100m hurdler representing Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Thursday, advanced to the final with 12.73seconds while her compatriot, Grace Ayemoba clinched fifth position. Amusan, who competed in lane two of Heat one, was the only athlete to clock a sub 12 in the heat.

