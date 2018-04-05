Commonwealth Games: Another Nigerian Boxer, Umeh, Loses To India’s Kumar — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: Another Nigerian Boxer, Umeh, Loses To India’s Kumar

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria suffered another defeat in the men’s boxing event as Osita Umeh was outclassed by India’s Manoj Kumar in the welterweight class (69kg) at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Thursday.

Fighting in the round of 32, veteran Kumar dominated in all the three rounds to secure a 5-0 final decision against the 19-year-old Nigerian.

Kumar took round one 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9 and 10-9.

In round two, it was another total domination of 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9 and 10-9.

The third round was no different as Kumar won 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9 and 10-8.

Earlier on Thursday, Nigeria’s Adeola Soyoye lost to Papua New Guinea’s Thadius Katua.

