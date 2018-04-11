 Commonwealth Games: Cameroonian Athletes disappear from Games Village — Nigeria Today
Commonwealth Games: Cameroonian Athletes disappear from Games Village

Five Cameroonian athletes have disappeared from the Games Village of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, Guardian reports. The team manager Victor Agbor Nso said Australian police have been notified of the disappearance of weightlifters Arcangeline Fouodji Sonkbou, Petit Minkoumba & Olivier Matam Matam, and boxers Christian Ndzie Tsoye and Simplice Fotsala. He said: […]

