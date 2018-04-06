Commonwealth Games: D’Tigers Coach Admits New Zealand Stronger, More Experienced — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: D’Tigers Coach Admits New Zealand Stronger, More Experienced

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

D’Tigers assistant coach Mohammed Abdulrahman says his team lost to a stronger side in their opening men’s basketball game of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Abdulrahman, who was part of Nigeria’s team to the 2006 Commonwealth Games, believes that the team will get better with the result, saying there is a need for D’Tigers to beat Canada in their second game on Saturday.

Nigeria lost 110-65 points to New Zealand on Friday and will be hoping to win their second game to brighten their chances of making it to the second round.

“I don’t think anything went wrong, I think we just played against a team that is more experienced than we are. New Zealand is a combination of players in the professional level and well paid playing this game,” he said at the post-match conference

“To make it even worse, they had a great day. They shot well from the three-point line and dominated us in rebounds which played a major role in our defeat.”

According to the former Nigeria international, lessons have been learnt and the team can only get better in their next game against Canada who are ranked 23 in the world.

“The good thing is, we are going to get better going into the next game. We have learnt to know that the only way we can get through this is only if we play as a team,” he added.

He explained that with better sense of team play and cohesion within the squad ahead of their next game, the team will surely play better.

Despite the bashing against New Zealand, Abdulrahman said the team will approach their game against Canada in a more aggressive style with the aim of recording their first win.

“Our game plan against Canada tomorrow will be more aggressive. We are going to play with much confidence, trust in ourselves and even more importantly play as a unit.”

