Commonwealth Games: D’Tigers Star Usman Eager For New Zealand Clash, Targets Medal — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: D’Tigers Star Usman Eager For New Zealand Clash, Targets Medal

By Johnny Edward:

Mark Mentors Basketball Club player Musa Usman is looking forward to his Commowealth Games debut with Nigeria’s D’Tigers when they take on New Zealand this Friday in Gold Coast, Australia, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Usman makes a return back to the team after he was left out of the squad for the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifying games.

He remains upbeat the talent in the team will make a podium finish.

“I’m happy to be here and I am looking forward to the game against New Zealand on Friday,” Usman told CSN.

“We are training well and I believe we will get a medal here.”

Nigeria’s best appearance at the Commonwealth Games was a fourth-place finish at the 2006 games.

D’Tigers are in Group B of the men’s basketball event alongside hosts Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

