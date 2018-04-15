Commonwealth games: Fans laud Amusan’s 100m Hurdles gold — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth games: Fans laud Amusan’s 100m Hurdles gold

Athletics enthusiasts on Saturday lauded Oluwatobiloba Amusan’s 100m Hurdles won on Friday at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the victory was well deserved. Bashiru Abdullahi, a 110m Hurdles African medallist, said Amusan performed excellently, adding that he knew from the heats that she would win.

