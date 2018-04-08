Commonwealth Games: Ghana's Hor Halutie advances to 100m final - Myjoyonline.com — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: Ghana’s Hor Halutie advances to 100m final – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Commonwealth Games: Ghana's Hor Halutie advances to 100m final
Myjoyonline.com
Ghanaian sprinter, Hor Halutie, has qualified to Monday's women's 100m final at the on-going Commonwealth Games. The 19-year old, who hails from the Upper West Region, crossed the finish line in 11.46 and advances as one of two fastest losers in the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!