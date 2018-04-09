Commonwealth Games: I’ll win gold for Nigeria, Kehinde — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: I’ll win gold for Nigeria, Kehinde

AS Nigerians look anxiously to the day Nigeria’s national anthem would be played at the Commonwealth Games as a sign that a gold medal has been won, one Paralympic athlete, Paul Kehinde as anointed himself as one to break the anxious wait.

Kehinde competes in the Powerlifting 65 kg but has to contend with body weights from 49 to 72 who are equally eyeing the gold in that category.

The secret to a podium performance is not only dependent on what you lift but mostly determined by the athletes body weight. The lower you weigh, the better chances you have in overtaking those you tie with in the weights lifted.

‘’I’m focused. There is no problem here in the Village. The only problem that I have is focusing on the Gold medal. And for me to strike gold, I have to lose weight not to be surprised by those weighing less than me”, Kehinde said after a strenuous exercise that spanned hours aimed at keeping in shape for the D’ Day.”

The post Commonwealth Games: I’ll win gold for Nigeria, Kehinde appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

