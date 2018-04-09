 Commonwealth Games: Indian badminton players on song for first team gold - gulfnews.com — Nigeria Today
Commonwealth Games: Indian badminton players on song for first team gold – gulfnews.com

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Sports


Commonwealth Games: Indian badminton players on song for first team gold
Gold Coast: India's mixed badminton team put up a commanding show to clinch their maiden gold medal, defeating three-time defending champions Malaysia 3-1 in the final of the event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Monday. World No.2 men's
