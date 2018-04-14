 Commonwealth Games: Nigeria drop to 9th Position — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Sports

Team Nigeria on Saturday dropped to the 9th position on the medals table of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

As at Friday, Nigeria were number 8 on the medals chart.

The table shows that Nigeria now has a total of 23 medals comprising 6 bronze, 8 silver and 9 Gold medals.

Nigeria are now ahead of Jamaica, Cyprus, Kenya, Bostwana, Malaysia, and Uganda.

Australia still tops the chart with 184 medals, followed by England with 121 medals and India with 59 medals.

South Africa are fifth and the only African country above Nigeria with 13 bronze, 11 silver and 13 Gold.

Team Scotland are 8th on the table.

Other African countries on the table are Uganda who are 14th with three gold and 2 bronze medals, Kenya are 15th with two gold, five silver and six bronze medals. Botswana is 17th with two gold, one silver while Mauritius with won silver are 28th.

Cameroon, Ghana and Seychelles have a bronze each.

