 Commonwealth Games: Nigeria gets silver,bronze in women 4X400m,4X100m relays — Nigeria Today
Commonwealth Games: Nigeria gets silver,bronze in women 4X400m,4X100m relays

Posted on Apr 14, 2018

Nigeria registered its name at the podium of XXI Commonwealth Games by winning silver and bronze in women’s 4X100m and 4X400m relays at Carrara Stadium on Saturday.

Nigeria’s (silver) Patience Okon George, Glory Onome Nathaniel, Praise Idamadudu, Yinka Ajaki pose with their medals after the athletics women’s 4x400m relay final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

In the 4×400 metres, Nigeria finished second with a time of 3:25.29 behind Jamaica’s 3:24.00 while Botswana came third finishing with 3:26.86.

In the keenly contested final, England came fourth finishing 3:27.21 while the host, Australia came fifth finishing 3:27.43.

Nigeria’s Patience Okon-George, Glory Nathaniel, Praise Idamadudu and Yinka Ajayi did the nation proud at the event.

In a related development, Nigeria also got bronze in the women’s 4X100m relay behind England and Jamaica.

Joy Udo-Gabriel, Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan and Rosemary Chukwuma represented the nation.

Chukwuma anchored the race at 42.75 behind England 42.46 and Jamaica’s 42.52.

Murphy Adaji, coach, Kids N Play, an FCT athletics club that produced Chukwuma said: “I give God the glory for her performance.

“Chukwuma could not participate in women’s 100m because they said she had not acclimatized but God still shows His greatness in 4X100m relay.

“If Nigeria continues to look out for genuine talents like this, we will soon get back to glorious days,” he said.

Nigeria has already got nine Gold, eight silver and six bronze in the fiesta which will end on Sunday. The Games started April 4. (NAN)

The post Commonwealth Games: Nigeria gets silver,bronze in women 4X400m,4X100m relays appeared first on Vanguard News.

