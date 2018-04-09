Commonwealth Games: Nigeria reaches Table Tennis final — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: Nigeria reaches Table Tennis final
Nigeria’s table tennis team on Monday defeated England 3-2 in the men’s team semi-finals at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team will face India in the final. Segun Toriola lost Nigeria’s first match 3-2 (14-12, 9-11, 7-11,13-11,7-11) to Paul Drinkhall, but in match 2, Bode Abiodun recovered from two sets down to beat Liam Pitchford 3-2 (8-11,9-11-4,13-11,11-5).
