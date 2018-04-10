Commonwealth Games: Nigeria sets world record - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: Nigeria sets world record – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Commonwealth Games: Nigeria sets world record
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian trio of Roland Ezuruike, Esther Oyema and Ndidi Nwosu on Tuesday won gold medals in the para-powerlifting events at the ongoing Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. No country had ever achieved such feat in the history of the game …
Commonwealth Games: Onyema, Ezuruike win gold for Team Nigeria
C'Wealth Games 2018: Nigeria win three gold in Powerlifting, set world record
Nigeria win more medals from weightlifting in Commonwealth Games
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!