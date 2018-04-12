Commonwealth Games: Nigerian wrestlers bag three medals - TheCable — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: Nigerian wrestlers bag three medals – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Commonwealth Games: Nigerian wrestlers bag three medals
TheCable
Team Nigeria won three medals — one silver and two bronze — as the wrestling event of the Commonwealth Games began on Thursday. Fighting in the 76kg weight class, Blessing Onyebuchi settled for silver after she lost to Olympic champion Erica Wiebe …
Commonwealth Games: Nigeria begins 'medal harvest' in wrestling
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!