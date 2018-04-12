 Commonwealth Games: Nigerian wrestlers bag three medals - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Commonwealth Games: Nigerian wrestlers bag three medals – TheCable

Commonwealth Games: Nigerian wrestlers bag three medals
Team Nigeria won three medals — one silver and two bronze — as the wrestling event of the Commonwealth Games began on Thursday. Fighting in the 76kg weight class, Blessing Onyebuchi settled for silver after she lost to Olympic champion Erica Wiebe
