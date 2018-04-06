Commonwealth Games: Nigeria's Agboegbulem Outclasses Tonga's Huni, Reaches Q/Finals - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s Agboegbulem Outclasses Tonga’s Huni, Reaches Q/Finals – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Nigeria's Milicent Agboegbulem produced a dominant display as she saw off Tonga's Salote Huni in a round of 16 bout in the women's middleweight boxing category (75kg) at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. It …
