Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s Suwaibidu Galadima clinches Gold in Men’s T47 100m — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Suwaibidu Galadima, a Nigerian athlete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games has clinched another gold medal at the games, winning the men’s T47 100m. Galadima ran a time of 11.04 seconds in the race for athletes with disabilities, primarily for competitors with a wrist or below amputation, Complete Sports reports. Congratulations! Photo Credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images  

The post Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s Suwaibidu Galadima clinches Gold in Men’s T47 100m appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

