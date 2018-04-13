Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s Suwaibidu Galadima clinches Gold in Men’s T47 100m — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s Suwaibidu Galadima clinches Gold in Men’s T47 100m

Suwaibidu Galadima, a Nigerian athlete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games has clinched another gold medal at the games, winning the men’s T47 100m. Galadima ran a time of 11.04 seconds in the race for athletes with disabilities, primarily for competitors with a wrist or below amputation, Complete Sports reports. Congratulations! Photo Credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The post Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s Suwaibidu Galadima clinches Gold in Men’s T47 100m appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

