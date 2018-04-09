Commonwealth Games: Nigeria's table tennis team beat England to qualify for final - TheCable — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: Nigeria’s table tennis team beat England to qualify for final – TheCable



TheCable Commonwealth Games: Nigeria's table tennis team beat England to qualify for final

TheCable

Nigeria has qualified for the final of the table tennis event at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. The country's male representatives defeated England 3-2 in the semi-final. With the team leading 2-1, Olajide Ojo lost to Liam Pitchford in the fourth …



