 Commonwealth Games: Printing gaffe has England as part of Africa — Nigeria Today
Commonwealth Games: Printing gaffe has England as part of Africa

Posted on Apr 4, 2018

England have been listed as an African nation with capital in Banjul in the official programme for the Commonwealth Games’ opening ceremony, leaving the local organisers red-faced. The A$10 (£5.5) programme is being sold at newsagents and merchandise tents around the balmy Queensland resort.

