Commonwealth Games: Team Nigeria wrestlers win gold — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: Team Nigeria wrestlers win gold

It was a sweet outing for Team Nigeria’s Odunayo Adekuoroye on Friday, as she successfully defended her 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal at the ongoing event at Gold Coast, Australia.

Adekuoroye defeated India’s Pooja Dhanda 7-5 points in the women’s 57kg wrestling freestyle event to win gold for Nigeria.

The win ensured the four time-African champion avenged her defeat in the hands of Dhanda who defeated her at the 2017 Pro Wrestling League in India.

With this development, Adekuroye has become the first Nigerian female wrestler to win a gold medal consecutively at the Commonwealth Games.

In another development, 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, Blessing Oborududu picked up gold for Team Nigeria in her event.

Oborududu, an eight-time Africa champion, came from behind to defeat Canada’s Danielle Lappage in the women’s 68kg wrestling freestyle event on points (4-3).

In the freestyle male, Captain Amas Daniel won his bronze medal match against Canada’s Vincent De Marinis, to make it his second bronze medal at a Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Soso Tamarau lost his bronze medal match to Cyprus Alexios Kaouslidis 2-1, while South Africa’s Martins Erasmus won the gold medal.

Nigeria Wrestling team has so far won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Team Nigeria is currently placed 8th on the medals table with eight gold, five silver and five bronze.

