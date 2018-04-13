Commonwealth Games: Two Indian athletes suspended after syringe found in room - ABC Online — Nigeria Today

Commonwealth Games: Two Indian athletes suspended after syringe found in room – ABC Online
ABC Online
Commonwealth Games: Two Indian athletes suspended after syringe found in room
ABC Online
Two Indian competitors have been kicked out of the Commonwealth Games athletes' village for breaching a "no-needle" policy. Games officials said race walker Irfan Kolothum Thodi and triple jumper Rakesh Babu were found to have a syringe in their room …
