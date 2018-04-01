Commotion as Bride, 10 Others Kidnapped While Moving To Groom’S House — Nigeria Today

Commotion as Bride, 10 Others Kidnapped While Moving To Groom’S House

There was confusion at Birnin Gwari Town in Kaduna State on Saturday night when a new bride and 10 others were abducted at gun point by bandits in the area. The bride, after the wedding, was being conveyed to her husband’s house by her friends and relatives w‎hen the gunmen stopped the vehicle and took […]

The post Commotion as Bride, 10 Others Kidnapped While Moving To Groom’S House appeared first on Timeofgist.

