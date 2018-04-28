Communities kick against move to replace operator of OML 30 - TheCable — Nigeria Today

Communities kick against move to replace operator of OML 30 – TheCable



TheCable Communities kick against move to replace operator of OML 30

TheCable

There are ongoing protests at oil mining lease (OML) 30, Nigeria's second largest onshore oil and gas asset, located 35km east of Warri, Delta state. Central to the unrest is the move to replace Salvic Petroleum Resources Limited, operator of the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

