Community appeals to NDDC, Delta govt to construct bridge — Nigeria Today

Community appeals to NDDC, Delta govt to construct bridge

Arhavwarien Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, has appealed to the state government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to construct a bridge that will link the community to the outside world, and boost economic activities in the community.

Chief Frank Efole, who spoke on behalf of the community explained that the community had made several efforts in the past to construct the bridge but the project was capital intensive which the community could not afford.

He argued that with the construction of the bridge, the community would have easy access to other communities to market their goods and services, noting that, the absence of the bridge had affected their economic activities.

The post Community appeals to NDDC, Delta govt to construct bridge appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

