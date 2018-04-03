‘Computer On Blackboard’ Teacher Gets Brand New Computer Lab From Microsoft — Nigeria Today

‘Computer On Blackboard’ Teacher Gets Brand New Computer Lab From Microsoft

Richard Akoto Appiah who has a talent for teaching his students, managed to educate them on the Microsoft word interface using only chalk and a blackboard. The tech giant, Microsoft, noticing his efforts has equipped Akoto’s ICT class with brand new computers. The Ghanaian ICT teacher who drew the Microsoft Word interface on a blackboard, […]

The post ‘Computer On Blackboard’ Teacher Gets Brand New Computer Lab From Microsoft appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

