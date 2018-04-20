 ConCourt rules expulsion from Parly urgent - Chronicle — Nigeria Today
ConCourt rules expulsion from Parly urgent – Chronicle

ConCourt rules expulsion from Parly urgent
THE Constitutional Court has ruled that the case of fired MDC-T deputy president Dr Thokozani Khupe's expulsion from Parliament should be heard on urgent basis next month. Last week MDC-T recalled Dr Khupe from Parliament saying she was no longer
