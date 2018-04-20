ConCourt rules expulsion from Parly urgent - Chronicle — Nigeria Today

ConCourt rules expulsion from Parly urgent – Chronicle
|
Chronicle
|
ConCourt rules expulsion from Parly urgent
Chronicle
THE Constitutional Court has ruled that the case of fired MDC-T deputy president Dr Thokozani Khupe's expulsion from Parliament should be heard on urgent basis next month. Last week MDC-T recalled Dr Khupe from Parliament saying she was no longer …
MDC court battles mere waste of time
Khupe Cancels Own Congress Again
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!