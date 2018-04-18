Condemned to death in minutes: Iraq churns out justice to Isis suspects - Irish Times — Nigeria Today

Condemned to death in minutes: Iraq churns out justice to Isis suspects – Irish Times
|
Condemned to death in minutes: Iraq churns out justice to Isis suspects
The 42-year-old housewife had two minutes to defend herself against charges of supporting Islamic State. Amina Hassan, a Turkish woman in a flowing black abaya, told the Iraqi judge that she and her family had entered Syria and Iraq illegally and lived …
