Conditional cash transfer : 5,747 households’ benefit in Gombe — Nigeria Today

Conditional cash transfer : 5,747 households’ benefit in Gombe

Gombe – No fewer than 5,747 poor and vulnerable households in Gombe are benefiting from the Conditional Cash Transfer of the Federal Government funded Social Investment Programme.

Malam Umar Baba Head of Unit Conditional Cash Transfer Social Investment Programme Gombe disclosed this in an interview in Gombe on Saturday.

Baba said the beneficiaries were selected from three Local Government Areas of Balanga Nafada and Yamaltu-Deba.

The Federal Government established the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in 2016 to tackle unemployment, poverty and hunger across the country.

NSIP focuses on ensuring a more equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable populations, including children, youth and women.

Umar Baba said from August 2017 to date N144 million was disbursed and each household is receiving N5, 000 monthly.

He further said the beneficiaries are not yet up to 50 per cent of the Poor and Vulnerable persons in the three LGAs.

Baba further said, enumeration is ongoing in the three LGAs and as soon as it is finished, the number of beneficiaries will increase. (NAN)

