Condolences to President of Algeria Abdelaziz Bouteflika - MENAFN.COM — Nigeria Today

Condolences to President of Algeria Abdelaziz Bouteflika – MENAFN.COM
|
Condolences to President of Algeria Abdelaziz Bouteflika
MENAFN.COM
Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences toPresident ofAlgeria Abdelaziz Bouteflika onmultiple casualties caused byamilitary plane crash near Boufarik Airport. ThePresident ofRussia conveyed his sympathy andsupport tothefamilies andfriends ofthose …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!