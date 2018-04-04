Conf/cup play-off: Akwa United depart for Sudan — Nigeria Today

Conf/cup play-off: Akwa United depart for Sudan

*to tackle Al-hilal Sunday

Nigeria Professional football League side Akwa United left the shores of the country Wednesday for Sudan where they will confront Al Hilal in the 1st leg of the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs.

The Uyo based side jetted out aboard Ethiopian Airline and will catch a connecting flight to Khartoum for the match billed for Sunday.

All four Nigerian clubs namely Enyimba, Akwa United, Plateau United and MFM will be competing in the Confederation cup after Plateau and MFM crashed out the Champions league and slipped into the second tier Confederation cup.

Akwa United will be hoping to put up a good show in Sunday with a view to consolidating int he second leg to be played in Uyo later.

While Akwa United will be sweating it out in Sudan, league defending champions Plateau United will equally confront visiting USM Arger at the Agege Township stadium otherwise dubbed the temple.

The Jos based side will be hoping that the Lagos fans known for their massive turn out at the Temple will turn out to support the team as they confront the visitors on Sunday and hope to make a mark on the continent

Plateau united manager, Kennedy Boboye who has since shifted focus to the Confederation cup shortly after exiting the Champions league, fought hard to remain in the Champions league but their effort did could not guarantee the needed point to stay put. The team was sent packing by Etoile du Sahel.

The Jos team defeated the North African side 1-0 in the reverse fixture, but eventually lost on a 3-4 aggregate after losing 4-2 in Sousse.

