Confederations Cup: Plateau United crash out, lose 4-0 to Algeria’s USM Alger — Nigeria Today

Confederations Cup: Plateau United crash out, lose 4-0 to Algeria’s USM Alger

Plateau United Football Club of Jos on Tuesday, missed out on a place in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup following a 4-0 defeat against USM Alger in Algeria. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match played at the Stade 5 Juillet was the second leg of their play-off round fixture. The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Champions who won the first leg 2-1 lost out 5-2 on aggregate.

