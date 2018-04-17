Confederations Cup: Plateau United crash out, lose 4-0 to Algeria’s USM Alger — Nigeria Today

Confederations Cup: Plateau United crash out, lose 4-0 to Algeria’s USM Alger
Plateau United Football Club of Jos on Tuesday, missed out on a place in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup following a 4-0 defeat against USM Alger in Algeria. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match played at the Stade 5 Juillet was the second leg of their play-off round fixture. The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Champions who won the first leg 2-1 lost out 5-2 on aggregate.
