 Confusion as Osun govt transfers journalists to classroom — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Confusion as Osun govt transfers journalists to classroom

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

There is a palpable confusion and tension among journalists in Osun State, as two leading members of the profession were last week transferred from the newsroom to the classroom. The duo, Mr Adeyemi Aboderin, and Mrs Tunrayo Ayegbayo were both employees of Osun State Broadcasting Corporation in Ibokun and Osogbo stations respectively before the transfer. […]

Confusion as Osun govt transfers journalists to classroom

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.